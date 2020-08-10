https://hannity.com/media-room/chaos-in-chicago-hundreds-of-looters-hit-macys-best-buy-walgreens-in-after-hours-mayhem/
CHICAGO SPIRALS: 20 People Shot Monday, 2 Killed Hours After Funeral Home Shoot-Out
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.22.20
Just hours after at least 14 people were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside of a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening, two men were killed in the city in separate shootings, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
In one incident, a 30-year-old was fatally shot while sitting on a porch with a 32-year-old man. They were outside a home on West Morgan Street on the far South Side around 11 p.m. when two men approached them and opened fire, according to the Sun-Times.
The 32-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is reportedly in fair condition.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead in a separate drive-by shooting around an hour later.
Neither man has been identified and no arrests have been made. The investigations are ongoing, according to the Sun-Times.
Less than six hours earlier, attendees leaving a funeral for a man reportedly killed in a shooting last week were fired upon by suspects in a speeding car.
CHICAGO SPIRALS: At Least 70 People Shot, 10 Dead Including 4 Children Over Father’s Day Weekend
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.22.20
Gun violence in the nation’s third largest city continued to spiral out of control over the weekend, with at least 70 people shot and 10 dead -including four children- in less than 72 hours.
“Ten people were killed, including four children, and at least 60 others wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, police said.
The youngest of those killed this weekend was 3-year-old Mekhi James. The little boy had just gotten haircut with his stepdad in the 600-block of North Central Avenue at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday when police said a vehicle pulled up next to them in traffic on the West Side and someone started shooting from inside,” reports ABC Chicago.
“These kids are not criminals,” said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. “They are not gang members. They have nothing to do with the ongoing disputes out there and they just get gunned down for no reason at all.”
“These individuals that are discharging these weapons don’t have a clue what they are sending these families through,” said community activist Andrew Holmes.
