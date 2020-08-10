https://www.westernjournal.com/chicago-mayor-warns-looters-coming/

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke out against looters this morning at a media conference just hours after some of her city’s upscale shopping districts were devastated by rioting.

A confrontation between police and an allegedly armed man ended when police shot a suspect they say fired at them early Monday morning, WLS-TV reported.

Chicago Police Department superintendent David Brown said in the media conference that more than 400 officers converged downtown after hearing rumors that a demonstration over the incident would be used as a pretext to loot businesses.

“Criminals took to the streets with the confidence that there would be no consequences for their actions,” Brown said, according to The Washington Post.

Lightfoot, who has thus far taken a more hands-off approach to protests, looting and rioting in the city since unrest began in May, demanded action against looters.

Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district was targeted by thieves and vandals, and businesses large and small were looted.

The city’s Goose Island neighborhood was also targeted, and the damage was widespread.

“We are waking up in shock this morning,” Lightfoot told reporters in the media conference.

“These individuals engaged in what can only be described as brazen and extensive criminal looting and destruction. And to be clear, this had nothing to do with legitimate, protected First Amendment expression.”

Lightfoot said she had heard reports that the riot was connected to the earlier shooting, but said those who participated in the riot would be caught.

“This was an assault on our city. It undermines public safety,” the Democrat said.

“We are not going to let our city be taken over by criminals and vigilantes,” the mayor added.

[embedded content]

Looters targeted a number of businesses, including a shopping mall, a Walgreens and a Tesla dealership, The Post reported.

Looting continues this morning. This is the Apple Store at Clybourn/North being hit again around 4:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/xwpiHt5wDQ — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 10, 2020

Looters broke into a Chicago mall and are looting the place clean tonight. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wKJZbcvpoZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

BLM looters in Chicago have broken into a Tesla dealership. #ChicagoRiots pic.twitter.com/27cpocwWLB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

CHICAGO: looters overtake a Walgreens in downtown The man who shot this video claims he called the police and they would not respond to the incident He was shocked the city wasn’t able to do anything. This is the new normal in large cities pic.twitter.com/SDvrYUz36o — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 10, 2020

Stores looted, damaged in Chicago’s Goose Island neighborhood: https://t.co/XJbOYwSqlA pic.twitter.com/3v61QjL9h5 — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 10, 2020

Lightfoot said small businesses that were attempting to survive the events of the year were also targeted by rioters.

“To those who engaged in the behavior, let’s be clear, we are coming for you,” Lightfoot said.

“I don’t care what justification was given for this. There is no justification.”

Both Brown and Lightfoot seemed to implicate Cook County prosecutor Kim Foxx as being partially responsible for the looting, as she failed to prosecute rioters and looters following earlier incidents this summer, the Chicago Tribune reported.

More than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured during the looting, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Two people were also reportedly shot during the chaos.

Chicago officials will institute a citywide curfew beginning Monday at 8 p.m., WLS-TV reported.

