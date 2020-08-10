https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/10/chicago-protesters-demanding-release-of-those-arrested-for-looting-hold-giant-loot-back-sign/

As Twitchy reported, there was rampant rioting and looting in downtown Chicago Sunday night after word got out on social media that police had shot an unarmed youth — although, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot explained the following day, it was not a child but a 20-year-old man, he was armed and fired on police, and he was shot in the shoulder and was recovering.

Chicago photojournalist Tyler LaRiviere was at the District 1 police station Monday, where protesters gathered to demand the release of those who’d been arrested during the rioting and looting.

About a dozen officers and a couple dozen protesters are outside the District 1 police station they are demanding the release of individuals who are still here from last night’s rioting. #Chicago #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/8NQSRPcTQI — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) August 11, 2020

Check out the banner the protesters were holding:

Things are very very calm here. Police are out front with bikes, and protesters have food and a banner. #Chicago #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/2XIpGaG57Y — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) August 11, 2020

Ariel Atkins with Black Lives Matter Chicago is speaking outside of Districk 1 Police Station. #Chicago #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/IumXOYjpuv — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) August 11, 2020

The plan is to occupy the space and until people are released from the police station then party. Rage Against the Machines “Killing in the name of” is currently playing. #Chicago #ChicagoProtests — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) August 11, 2020

Hey, look … more looting:

More reports of looting. Police report people breaking into the downtown CPD station parking garage. #ChicagoScanner #Chicago — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 11, 2020

