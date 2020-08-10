https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/10/chicago-protesters-demanding-release-of-those-arrested-for-looting-hold-giant-loot-back-sign/

As Twitchy reported, there was rampant rioting and looting in downtown Chicago Sunday night after word got out on social media that police had shot an unarmed youth — although, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot explained the following day, it was not a child but a 20-year-old man, he was armed and fired on police, and he was shot in the shoulder and was recovering.

Chicago photojournalist Tyler LaRiviere was at the District 1 police station Monday, where protesters gathered to demand the release of those who’d been arrested during the rioting and looting.

Check out the banner the protesters were holding:

Hey, look … more looting:

