Complete anarchy in the Windy City last night
Robberies and shootings exploded last night as officers attempt to slow the spread of looters.
Highlights from twitter…
just in the past 30 minutes (Chicago) pic.twitter.com/ORxO8vO2X4
— Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) August 10, 2020
BLM rioters loot a @Walgreens in Chicago tonight. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Q1upzid1MF
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020
Looters broke into a Chicago mall and are looting the place clean tonight. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wKJZbcvpoZ
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020
Chicago rioters looking for some “breads” settled with Nike Air Jordan’s instead
pic.twitter.com/Txn7saouPC
— ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 10, 2020
Huge crowd Looting @Nordstrom #Chicago #ChicagoRiots pic.twitter.com/Z7R1mil80O
— GOPrincess 🇺🇸 MN Mama (@GOPrincess) August 10, 2020