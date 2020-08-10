CHICAGO SPIRALS: 100 People Arrested, 13 Police Injured as Looters Target Windy City’s Tourism District

https://hannity.com/media-room/chicago-spirals-100-people-arrested-13-police-injured-as-looters-target-windy-citys-tourism-district/

🚨 “LOOTING AND CHAOS” 🚨 Do you feel safer with radical Democrats are in charge? https://t.co/W7XcGw3dRM

“Those arrested were expected to face charges including looting, disorderly conduct, battery against police. Lightfoot said that the city has activated a neighborhood protection program,” reports the Associated Press . “The unrest began shortly after midnight and anti-police graffiti was seen in the area of the Magnificent Mile, which is one of Chicago’s most-visited tourist attractions. Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood, located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away.”

“This was straight up, felony criminal conduct,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “This was an assault on our city.”

More than 100 people were arrested overnight Monday and at least 13 officers were injured as hundreds of looters targeted shops in Chicago’s downtown tourism district.

CHICAGO SPIRALS: At Least 70 People Shot, 10 Dead Including 4 Children Over Father’s Day Weekend

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.22.20

Gun violence in the nation’s third largest city continued to spiral out of control over the weekend, with at least 70 people shot and 10 dead -including four children- in less than 72 hours.

“Ten people were killed, including four children, and at least 60 others wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, police said.

The youngest of those killed this weekend was 3-year-old Mekhi James. The little boy had just gotten haircut with his stepdad in the 600-block of North Central Avenue at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday when police said a vehicle pulled up next to them in traffic on the West Side and someone started shooting from inside,” reports ABC Chicago.

“These kids are not criminals,” said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. “They are not gang members. They have nothing to do with the ongoing disputes out there and they just get gunned down for no reason at all.”

“These individuals that are discharging these weapons don’t have a clue what they are sending these families through,” said community activist Andrew Holmes.

Read the full report at ABC Chicago.