New York Governor Andrew Cuomo begged his state’s richest residents to return to the Big Apple last week; offering to “cook them dinner” after the region’s wealthiest citizens fled to other locations during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I literally talk to people all day long who are now in their Hamptons house who also lived here, or in their Hudson Valley house, or in their Connecticut weekend house, and I say, ‘You got to come back! We’ll go to dinner! I’ll buy you a drink! Come over, I’ll cook!’” the Democratic governor said Monday.

“They’re not coming back right now. And you know what else they’re thinking? ‘If I stay there, I’ll pay a lower income tax,’ because they don’t pay the New York City surcharge,” he added.

“If you pass a piece of legislation that requires New York to raise taxes, raise a millionaires’ tax in this environment in New York City, where we’re struggling … We used to be worried [with a] millionaires’ tax, people might leave,” he continued.

“No. The burden shifted. We’re trying to get people to come back. We’re trying to get them to come back. Covid’s under control.”

