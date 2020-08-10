https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/10/seattle-rioters-ransack-amazon-store-whole-foods-bank-ahead-of-defund-the-police-vote/

Riots broke out in Seattle on Sunday evening ahead of an expected city council vote to defund the police, according to videos on social media.

Video by @BGOnTheScene showed Antifa protesters attacking an Amazon store. Journalist Andy Ngo, who tweeted the video, said the protesters had been using sledgehammers and have been rioting for hours, smashing businesses in and around Capitol Hill.

“#Antifa are attacking an Amazon store again in Seattle. They’ve using sledgehammers and have been rioting for hours and smashing businesses in and around Capitol Hill. Video by @BGOnTheScene #SeattleRiots,” Ngo tweeted.

Rioters earlier also targeted a Whole Foods, the grocery-chain now owned by Amazon:

Protesters also broke into a Chase Bank:

They also ransacked a Starbucks store, spray-painting “ACAB” on the ground — which stands for “All Cops Are Bastards”:

The rioters earlier in the evening marched and chanted, “All cops are bastards”:

They began gathering in the evening at Cal Anderson Park in the evening, after a large group of peaceful worshippers held an event called “Riots to Revival” at the park:

Earlier Sunday, hundreds of pro-police demonstrators showed their support for the police at the city hall, carrying signs that said “Back the Blue” and other pro-police slogans. They were met with counter-protesters who called for defunding the police.

The Seattle City Council is expected to vote on Monday on what some members say is the first step towards defunding the police, according to KOMO News.

The council has already approved a series of amendments that eliminated the department’s mounted police, SWAT team, and navigation team, according to KOMO.

