DEEP THOUGHTS: AOC Rips ‘Bogus’ Electoral College While Making Instant Macaroni and Cheese
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.29.19
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doubled-down on her fierce attacks against the Electoral College this week; calling the centuries’ old institution a “bogus scam” while cooking instant Macaroni and Cheese.
“I’m not taking it back. It’s bogus, it’s a scam. I talked about how bogus the Electoral College is and Fox News got really mad… For all these folks that say the Electoral College is to instill fairness, well, we literally only select one very narrow group to allow their vote to count more than other people,” said AOC.
“This original compromise was to accommodate slaveowners, so it’s codified and institutional,” she added.
‘It’s bogus. It’s a scam.’ — @AOC is not backing down from her criticisms of the Electoral College, no matter what Fox News says pic.twitter.com/ydiGLf4yrt
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 28, 2019
Midwest lawmakers slammed Ocasio-Cortez last week after she called the Electoral College a racist “scam.”
“Eliminating the current system in favor of electing the president via the national popular vote would shift power to more heavily populated states, such as Ocasio-Cortez’s home of New York. Midwestern states like Michigan and Wisconsin, now heavily sought-after swing states, and smaller ones like Iowa would have less of an impact should this happen,” reports Fox News.
“Actually @AOC, eliminating the Electoral College would silence our voices here in Iowa and in many other states across the country. This is just more evidence of how out of touch the Democrats have become,” posted Sen. Joni Ernst on social media.
The great sage, AOC, apparently didn’t take Civics so she wants to get rid of the Electoral College. The college we need to close is the one who gave her a degree! She won’t watch this, but hope you will. Electoral College is good for Dems and GOP. https://t.co/1wRD6fM9mx
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 22, 2019
“The great sage, AOC, apparently didn’t take Civics so she wants to get rid of the Electoral College. The college we need to close is the one who gave her a degree! She won’t watch this, but hope you will. Electoral College is good for Dems and GOP,” added former Gov. Mike Huckabee.
DEEP THOUGHTS: AOC Says Socialism People ‘Investing in Themselves,’ Capitalism ‘Billionaire-Captured Government’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.23.19
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez left millions of followers on social media scratching their heads Monday; saying “socialism” is “the public democratically investing in ourselves.”
“When the public democratically decides to invest in ourselves, in working people, they call it socialism. When a billionaire-captured government forces the public to pay for their misdeeds at the expense of working people, they just call it the cost of capitalism,” she tweeted.
When the public democratically decides to invest in ourselves, in working people, they call it socialism.
When a billionaire-captured government forces the public to pay for their misdeeds at the expense of working people, they just call it the cost of capitalism. https://t.co/nUgMpRBiYB
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 23, 2019
Ocasio-Cortez made similar comments last week; rebuking the Founding Fathers and calling for full statehood-status for the District of Columbia.
“DC was the 1st territory in the United States to free the enslaved. It’s where Black Americans fled the tyranny of slavery & towards greater freedom, to DC. Yet today it’s where 2nd class citizenship reigns, and the right to vote is denied. It’s time to recognize DC statehood,” posted AOC on social media.
DC was the 1st territory in the United States to free the enslaved.
It’s where Black Americans fled the tyranny of slavery & towards greater freedom, to DC. Yet today it’s where 2nd class citizenship reigns, and the right to vote is denied.
It’s time to recognize DC statehood. https://t.co/AkfaRHw38C
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2019
Democrats in the House of Representatives launched a historic bid to transform the District of Columbia into a full-blown state this week; a move that would give the federal territory one Congressperson and two Senators.
“House Democrats, in their first hearing on D.C. statehood in more than 25 years, on Thursday advocated for the District of Columbia to become the country’s 51st state as Republicans raised concerns about recent corruption scandals involving local D.C. officials,” reports Fox News.