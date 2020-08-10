https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-controlled-chicago-ravaged-by-hundreds-of-looters

Democrat-controlled Chicago was ravaged late on Sunday night and during the early morning hours of Monday by hundreds of looters who caused serious damage in the city’s Magnificent Mile shopping district and in other areas throughout the downtown area.

“It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the unrest, which began shortly after midnight, but anti-police graffiti was seen in the area,” the Associated Press reported. “Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, located about 10 miles away.”

“In the Sunday shooting in Englewood, police said in a statement that they responded about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to a call about a person with a gun and tried to confront someone matching his description in an alley. He fled from officers on foot and shot at officers, police said,” the AP added. “Officers returned fire, wounding him, and a gun was recovered, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and three officers involved also were taken to a hospital for observation, the statement said.”

At one point during the night, Tom Ahren, Deputy Director for News Affairs and Communications at the Chicago Police Department, wrote on Twitter, “Police involved shooting Michigan and Lake. Shots fired at police who returned fire. No officers injured. Unknown at this time if offenders were shot.”

Police involved shooting Michigan and Lake. Shots fired at police who returned fire. No officers injured. Unknown at this time if offenders were shot. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/scVQVmT7YG — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 10, 2020

Various videos that were posted to social media showed people allegedly looting numerous stores, including Tesla, Louis Vuitton, Omega, and numerous other high-end stores.

“The looting began shortly after midnight as people darted through broken store windows and doors along Michigan Avenue carrying shopping bags full of merchandise,” The Chicago Tribune reported. “Cars dropped off more people as the crowd grew. At least one U-Haul van was seen pulling up.”

As of early Monday morning, Chicago Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot had not yet responded to the mass looting.

Below are some of the videos and photographs that were taken from last night’s chaos:

A Chicago police officer was being attended to by other officers at Grand and Wabash Aves. pic.twitter.com/U5MOGZo4ij — Jeremy Gorner (@JeremyGorner) August 10, 2020

There are hundreds and hundreds of people downtown right now. #Chicago #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/03CziG6vHo — Paige Fry (@paigexfry) August 10, 2020

High-end retailers are getting looted and vandalized downtown early this morning. Hundreds of people ha e made their way to the downtown area. Chicago police on this video chase someone on North Michigan Avenue. pic.twitter.com/xkNHvss1qY — Jeremy Gorner (@JeremyGorner) August 10, 2020

Chicago police try to maintain law and order as looters hit luxury stores. pic.twitter.com/jvx8jC9GC2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

Looters hit the Tesla outlet in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/EOtpIT9RjE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

Chicago looting spree turns violent as gunshots ring out. pic.twitter.com/IUMgoAORuT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

Looters have set a car on fire in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/k3Lcyv4rfl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

Looters broke into a Chicago mall and are looting the place clean tonight. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wKJZbcvpoZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

Chicago looters try to run over police in car. pic.twitter.com/HfktOsUDCR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

“This is not a protest. It’s bullsh*t what’s going on.” Mass looting hits Chicago. pic.twitter.com/IEGlhgcclU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

There are literally hundreds of looters in Chicago right now, hitting all the stores. pic.twitter.com/rXpdhZFEOZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

