https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-controlled-chicago-ravaged-by-hundreds-of-looters

Democrat-controlled Chicago was ravaged late on Sunday night and during the early morning hours of Monday by hundreds of looters who caused serious damage in the city’s Magnificent Mile shopping district and in other areas throughout the downtown area.

“It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the unrest, which began shortly after midnight, but anti-police graffiti was seen in the area,” the Associated Press reported. “Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, located about 10 miles away.”

“In the Sunday shooting in Englewood, police said in a statement that they responded about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to a call about a person with a gun and tried to confront someone matching his description in an alley. He fled from officers on foot and shot at officers, police said,” the AP added. “Officers returned fire, wounding him, and a gun was recovered, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and three officers involved also were taken to a hospital for observation, the statement said.”

At one point during the night, Tom Ahren, Deputy Director for News Affairs and Communications at the Chicago Police Department, wrote on Twitter, “Police involved shooting Michigan and Lake. Shots fired at police who returned fire. No officers injured. Unknown at this time if offenders were shot.”

Various videos that were posted to social media showed people allegedly looting numerous stores, including Tesla, Louis Vuitton, Omega, and numerous other high-end stores.

“The looting began shortly after midnight as people darted through broken store windows and doors along Michigan Avenue carrying shopping bags full of merchandise,” The Chicago Tribune reported. “Cars dropped off more people as the crowd grew. At least one U-Haul van was seen pulling up.”

As of early Monday morning, Chicago Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot had not yet responded to the mass looting.

Below are some of the videos and photographs that were taken from last night’s chaos:

Related:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...