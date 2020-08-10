https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/10/trump-addresses-coronavirus-failed-negotiations-democrats-canceled-august-recess/

Republicans in Congress are furious that Democrats left town after failing to reach a deal with them on a phase 4 coronavirus stimulus package.

President Donald Trump signed four executive orders Saturday in order to help the unemployed and the economy, effectively bypassing congress to send money to Americans. Democrats had already left town, and didn’t hesitate to criticize the president’s executive orders.

This comes after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced in late July that the House would remain in session until a deal on a stimulus package is reached, but that did not happen. There are now no House votes until Sept. 14, and members will have 24 hours notice to return for any votes related to coronavirus.

Trump’s first order establishes a payroll tax cut holiday from August 1, 2020 through the end of the year. The second would direct the Department of Housing and Urban Development and other federal agencies to forbid evictions. The third order establishes a $400-per-week addition to the paycheck protection program for workers. The fourth will help give relief for Americans’ student loans.

Despite the short-term executive orders, lawmakers have left Washington to return to their home states without a stimulus package and have criticized Trump for signing the orders. On Sunday, Pelosi called Trump’s actions “absurdly unconstitutional.” But Republicans in Congress have defended Trump’s action of signing the executive orders and continue to put blame on Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for not reaching a deal.

“Senator Scott appreciates that the President took action to help the American people and break the logjam of inaction since Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are refusing to compromise or negotiate in good faith. Pelosi and Schumer are just focused on the 2020 election and are demanding Congress use this crisis to enact their liberal agenda with policies that have nothing to do with the coronavirus,” Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s office told the Daily Caller.

“Senator Scott wants Congress to stop laundering taxpayer money intended for coronavirus relief through inefficient federal agencies, state governments or bloated bureaucracies, and instead help the families and businesses that have been directly impacted by this crisis. It’s time the democrats come to the table to actually get something done and stop playing politics with Americans’ livelihood,” Scott’s office continued.

Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler weighed in on the failed deal when asked about the negotiations by the Daily Caller.

“Once again, President Trump is showing real leadership for the American people while the Do Nothing Democrats continue to play politics. The President’s executive orders bring targeted relief immediately to struggling American families, businesses and employees. We don’t need Blue State Bailouts – we need more of the Blue Collar Boom that this President has created, and that’s exactly what these executive order will do.”

Other Republicans have criticized Democrats for continuing to add money to their proposals, instead of working with Republicans to compromise on a lower number for the stimulus package.

“For a party energized by leftist cancel-culture, you’d think House Democrats would cancel August recess until a bipartisan deal is reached on coronavirus legislation. Instead, Dems have shown they’d rather cling to their socialist bill that has nothing to do with coronavirus but allows illegal immigrants to get direct checks, changes election laws, and undermines voter ID. The American people are trying to get back to work, why won’t the Democrats?,” a senior GOP aide told the Daily Caller.

Another Republican source said they do not believe Democrats ever wanted to reach a deal with Republicans.

“It’s clear Democrats never wanted a deal, they only wanted Republicans to pay a ransom. Now they’ve gone home in defeat,” another senior GOP aide told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Congress, White House Unlikely To Deliver Phase 4 Stimulus Before Recess, Sources Say)

A House GOP aide praised Trump for signing the four executive orders and criticized Democrats for trying to pass a three trillion-dollar stimulus bill.

“Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats tried to use this unprecedented economic and healthcare crisis to force Republicans into approving a $3 trillion bill flush with irrelevant liberal priorities. But thankfully President Trump called their bluff and took matters into his own hands,” the House GOP aide told the Daily Caller.

“The President’s executive orders have effectively blunted the Democrats leverage – forcing them to retreat from D.C. to regroup and figure out what to do next. A very smart tactical move by the President,” the GOP aide continued.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declined Democrats’ $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package offer on Friday. Mnuchin reacted to Pelosi’s $2 trillion offer, saying, “That’s a non-starter.” Mnuchin has been leading the negotiation process with Democrats to try to get a stimulus package together, but no progress appears to have been made.

“Speaker Pelosi and Leader Hoyer just announced that the House won’t return to work until at least mid-September. I find it perplexing that Pelosi and Hoyer both radically oppose President Trump’s executive order, yet at the same time refuse to bring Congress back to negotiate a coronavirus relief deal. Pitiful leadership, but expected from today’s Democrats,” another senior GOP aide told the Daily Caller.

This comes as Pelosi again rejected the idea of a short-term $600 per week unemployment extension.

“We’re not having short-term extensions,” Pelosi said at a news conference Thursday when asked if she would be in favor of doing a short-term extension to help those who are currently unemployed due to coronavirus and unable to pay bills.

Senate Republicans remained skeptical about the possibility of passing a trillion-dollar phase 4 coronavirus package before the August recess, as previously reported, saying Democrats refuse to negotiate. (RELATED: Here Is What Republican Senators Say They Want In A Phase 4 Stimulus Package)

Pelosi and Hoyer’s offices did not respond to the Daily Caller when asked about the August recess and about the House being out of session despite the fact there is still no deal with Republicans.

