Democrats will invite several “everyday Americans” to speak at the party’s upcoming virtual convention next week, along with several high-profile Democrats, The Washington Post reports.

“There are people from all parts of the country, all walks of life — different professions, different financial situations — all dealing with similar things. It’s really the story of what’s happening across America right now,” Stephanie Cutter, the convention’s program executive, told the newspaper.

“It’s different from 2016 where Trump was just a celebrity,” she continued. “He’s now a failed president, leaving everyday Americans in his wake. Those stories are the stories we’re going to tell.”

The convention starts on August 17, will take place over four nights from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night, and can be viewed on television and several streaming platforms, including Twitch. Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic nomination for president.

Some of the speakers include Rick Telesz, a Pennsylvania farmer who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016, Arizonan Jeff Jeans, a Republican who previously opposed the Affordable Care Act, and Aldo Martinez, a Florida resident originally from Mexico who was protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Former President Barack Obama will speak on Monday, as will former first lady Michelle Obama, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will speak at the convention on Wednesday, as will Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, is also expected to speak, as is former President Bill Clinton, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

