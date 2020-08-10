https://disrn.com/news/not-the-bee-college-math-prof-says-idea-that-math-is-in-any-way-objective-is-a-myth-that-reeks-of-white-supremacist-patriarchy/

Last Updated Aug 10th, 2020 at 12:19 pm

Welcome to another edition of Not the Bee.

No, this story is not satire. Yes, it actually happened.

A — don’t miss this part, now — a math professor who teaches at Brooklyn College tweeted last week her mind-numbingly postmodern-woke-Marxist sentiment that math is not “in any way objective” and any such idea “reeks of white supremacist patriarchy.”

It is odd that she then deleted the tweets, given that she penned them with such enthusiasm. But the good folks at Campus Reform preserved them for us and our posterity:

She’s still apparently proud of this one, though, cuz it’s still up:

Did you get all that? Can you believe this is where we are now? Do you understand that whether or not 2 + 2 equals 4 is now the subject of a debate? Among college-educated people and even college educators?

Postmodern woke Marxism is a viral infection of the brain. And it’s contagious. Be safe out there, people.

* * *

This has been an episode of Not the Bee. Now back to your regularly scheduled news.

