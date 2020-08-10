https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/executive-order-eviction-unemployment-student-loan/2020/08/10/id/981519

President Donald Trump made the right move by signing executive orders this weekend to allow people to continue receiving unemployment insurance benefits, former presidential adviser and campaign consultant Dick Morris told Newsmax TV.

“He’s increased his bargaining leverage with the Democrats because the stuff is already done, and all they’re trying to do is tack on stuff they want, and Trump is essentially resisting it,” Morris told Monday’s “Spicer & Co.“

The deadline came and went for Democrats to pull a trigger on a deal to extend the $600 weekly unemployment benefits.

This weekend, the president issued four executive orders to extend unemployment benefits of $400 a week for out of work U.S. citizens, block evictions for tenants struggling to pay mortgage payments, relieve student loan debt, and halt payroll taxes for employers and workers making less than $100,000.

“What they did was take their whole left-wing agenda and say, ‘we’re not going to move on any of these items until you pass all of it,'” Morris said. “That includes amnesty for criminals. Letting everyone out of jail that is not yet convicted, letting all inmates over 50 go free, a requirement that there be no identification for voting, a requirement that their be no signature verification for mail-in ballot. Crazy stuff.

“Trump is basically saying, ‘I’m going to do this anyway. I’m going to do this my way,'” Morris said. “These should be called the Frank Sinatra executive orders.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

