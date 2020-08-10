https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/seem-rattled-president-trump-gives-perfect-response-liberal-reporter-asking-rattled-shooter-near-white-house-video/

Secret Service on Monday afternoon pulled President Trump away from the podium in the press briefing room and moved him into the West Wing.

The President was as cool as a cucumber as the Secret Service informed him of a shooter near the White House.

President Trump didn’t even flinch as he slowly walked out of the briefing room.

WATCH:

TRENDING: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Lashes Out at President Trump — Says National Guard Not Needed After Looters Ransack Downtown Chicago, Attack Police for 5 Straight Hours (VIDEO)

BREAKING: President Trump was just whisked out of the press briefing room by a Secret Service Agent in the middle of his news conference. pic.twitter.com/hrbKZNlaCH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2020

President Trump returned moments later and confirmed that an individual was shot by the Secret Service outside of the White House and was taken to the hospital.

A liberal reporter asked President Trump if he was “rattled” by the shooting.

President Trump responded like a boss.

“I don’t know. Do I seem rattled?” Trump said calmly.

WATCH:

After the Secret Service interrupted President Trump’s press briefing, a reporter asked “Are you rattled by this at all, Mr. President?” President Trump: “Do I seem rattled?” pic.twitter.com/8comMHGO93 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 10, 2020

If Biden were president, it would take him at least a week to recover from something like this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

