We almost feel sorry for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot today, what with having to deal with the ongoing aftermath of a night of violent looting and riots downtown.

But then she opens her mouth and does something like this:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to reporter who asks if lootings are happening again because officials refused to prosecute looters the first time: “Do not bait us. Do not bait us.”pic.twitter.com/0gYSjzUgMu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 10, 2020

Over to you, Inigo:

That’s not bait, Lori.

………. How is that baiting…? It’s a legitimate question. — 🇨🇦이신화 🇰🇷🇺🇸 (@_Shinhwalee) August 10, 2020

Bait=Ask reasonable questions — Raylo (@raylotechguru) August 10, 2020

Seems like a fair and legitimate question — DrinkLocalPDX (@drink_pdx) August 10, 2020

That’s not baiting…that was a reasonable question!! — GLENDA DERISH (@GLENDADERISH) August 10, 2020

Well, Lori Lightfoot doesn’t seem like a reasonable person. So it’s not really fair to expect her to be able to answer a reasonable question.

This is the weirdest response I can think of from the mayor of a major American city — to a completely legitimate question. Not only does Lori not answer, she blames the reporter for bringing up the topic. All she has are her ineptitudes. So batten the hatches and buy ammo. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 10, 2020

Fortunately, she doesn’t really need to answer it. We already know the answer.

Shortest answer: yes. — Reclaiming my country (@SBSportsDiva) August 10, 2020

So that is a yes — I Reclaim My Time (@rinker_lynette) August 10, 2020

Of course it’s a yes.

She’s so hostile — Cindi Benson (@cindogg88) August 10, 2020

We would be, too, if we’d screwed up as badly as she did.

***

