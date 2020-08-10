http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D_iE-SL3UwY/

President Donald Trump defended criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden as a man that had “hurt God” and was “against God.”

“If you look at the manifesto that they’ve come up with and if you look at their stance on religion … I don’t think a man of deep religion would be agreeing to the Bernie Sanders plan,” Trump said when asked by a reporter about his comments at a press conference.

The “Unity Agenda” released by the Biden campaign calls for the restoration of taxpayer funds to Planned Parenthood, repealing the Hyde Amendment, preventing taxpayer funds from paying for abortions, and promises to work to codify Roe v. Wade.

“You take a look at what they have in it, and you just can’t put that into the realm of a religious group of people, I will say that,” Trump said.

Trump commented on Biden’s faith on Thursday, prompting several corporate media reporters to claim that the former vice president was a practicing Catholic.

“He’s following the radical left agenda,” Trump said, adding that Biden would “take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns, he’s against energy – our kind of energy.”

Trump said that his poll numbers were improving and Biden’s were falling.

“He’ll have to come out of the basement, it looks like, very soon,” he said.

