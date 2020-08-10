https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/dow-jumps-350-start-week-sp-500-inches-closer-time-high/

(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Monday as gains in economically sensitive stocks offset losses from mega-cap tech stocks like Microsoft.

The 30-stock Dow advanced 350 points, or more than 1.2%. Boeing and Nike were among the best-performing stocks in the Dow, rising more than 4% each. Caterpillar, considered to be a bellwether for the global economy, climbed more than 5% as well. JPMorgan Chase also contributed to the Dow’s gains, rising 1%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 0.25% as the energy and industrials sectors rose more than 2.4% each as econonimcally sensitive stocks led the major indexes higher on the week’s first day of trading. The early-week gains left the S&P 500 just 1.06% below its record high.

