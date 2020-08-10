https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/511283-end-this-calamitous-presidency-now

In an opinion column last month that ran on the day the United States reached three million coronavirus cases, I urged our governors, led by Larry Hogan and Andrew Cuomo, to call for the resignation of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump suggests some states may ‘pay nothing’ as part of unemployment plan Trump denies White House asked about adding him to Mount Rushmore Trump, US face pivotal UN vote on Iran MORE. I contended that the nation, already crippled by the disease, death and economic disaster caused by Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic, could not withstand the additional damage that Trump would inflict in the remaining six months until the inauguration of a new president.

The governors, it seemed to me, had the credibility and stature, based on their bitter, frontline political experience trying to contain the pandemic, to bring an end to the most total failure of presidential leadership in American history. The general response to the article was “nice idea but that will never happen.”

Now, one month later, we have reached five million coronavirus cases. Trump, after a moment of good judgment in which he cancelled the Republican convention in Jacksonville, returned to attacking his own public health officials, Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx; urging governors to reopen their economies and their schools even as the virus runs rampant across the nation; praising his own extraordinary leadership and renewing his prediction that the virus will simply disappear.

At the same time, Trump has ramped up his efforts to suppress the vote and call into question the November election, including suggesting that the election might be delayed, and undermining the ability of the Postal Service to handle the expected flood of mail ballots. He also sent paramilitary units to “dominate” the streets of Portland, and subsequently, Chicago and Albuquerque. Legal scholars and political observers have begun to discuss the nation’s options if Trump refuses to leave office after losing the election.

So we have a president who denies responsibility for fighting the pandemic that has killed more than 155,000 Americans and brought our nation to its knees and plays no useful role in negotiating a relief package, but appears ready to disrupt the election and contest the outcome, militarize the streets and seize on the national moment of soul searching about systemic racism to foment civil war. All of which raises the question: what conceivable justification is there for giving Trump almost six more months to wreak further havoc on the country he has already so severely damaged?

Although I believe the Senate failed the country in the impeachment trial, I saw some merit in Senator Lamar Alexander’s argument that the impeachment mirrored our deep partisan division, and that removing Trump under those circumstances would “rip the country apart, pouring gasoline on the fires of cultural division that already exist”; since it was an election year, the voters should pass judgment on Trump.

But that was before Trump’s utter failure to deal with the coronavirus in a responsible way. If there was any evidence that Trump understood his mistakes, felt some remorse, accepted responsibility and was changing his course, there might be some reason to wait for the election. But there is no such evidence; instead, we have an increasingly unhinged president, desperate to avoid being a “loser” and in fear of possible criminal indictments. We should take seriously the warning of Timothy O’Brien, one of his biographers: “Trump will bring us all down with him.”

Some may argue that Trump supporters will only accept his leaving office if he is defeated in the election. But there is no evidence that his base, the 18 percent who oppose a national mask mandate or the 13 percent who believe the country is on “the right track,” will ever accept his leaving office, unless he does the unexpected by leaving with some grace. Waiting for their approval is like waiting for Godot.

If a bipartisan group of governors called for Trump to resign, the Business Roundtable, the American Bar Association and countless other groups will quickly follow. Even Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Congressional leaders, thus far lacking in courage or character, might climb on board. Until August 1974, no one ever thought Richard Nixon would leave office voluntarily; when his political support collapsed, he stepped down within days.

Public health and economic experts tell us that the months between now and January 20 are likely to be one of the darkest periods in American history. As House Stark grimly warned in Game of Thrones: “Winter is coming.” We must prepare ourselves for the difficult time ahead; the one certainty is that the nation would come through it better, with fewer deaths, reduced economic damage, and less hatred and division, if Trump were no longer president.

Ira Shapiro is a former staffer on Capitol Hill and former trade ambassador under President Clinton. He is the author of “Broken: Can the Senate Save Itself and the Country?” You can follow his tweets online @ShapiroGlobal.

