https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/debates-boris-epshteyn/2020/08/10/id/981454

The first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden should take place before early voting starts in several states, Trump campaign official Boris Epshteyn argued.

In an opinion piece for The Daily Caller, Epshteyn, the Trump campaign’s strategic advisor for coalitions, wrote that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as the protests across the country, have given Biden’s campaign “a myriad of convenient excuses” for the presumptive Democratic nominee to avoid the spotlight.

“The American people deserve a chance to see the current version of Joe Biden on stage with President Trump before deciding who should lead the country for the next four years,” he wrote.

He went on to claim that it is “painfully clear that the Biden campaign does not want that to happen.”

“Early voting will begin in several battleground states by the time the first currently scheduled debate is held on September 29. Voters in those states would be essentially disenfranchised by Biden’s refusal to participate in a debate in time for the start of those contests,” he wrote.

Epshteyn concluded by writing, “Something is clearly different about Biden this time around compared to even eight years ago, and his handlers obviously know it. Their reticence to let their candidate debate President Trump before votes are cast is a grave disservice to the American people. Americans deserve to get a good look at the contrast between President Trump and today’s Joe Biden before casting the most important ballot of their lives.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

