Europe has seen a “true resurgence” in COVID-19 cases and is recommending more restrictive measures being taken, particularly is spots that have “relaxed” their social distancing protocols.

“A recent increase in COVID-19 cases has been reported in many EU/EEA countries,” the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control wrote Monday in a “rapid risk assessment.” “While many countries are now testing mild and asymptomatic cases, which has resulted in increased case reports, there is a true resurgence in cases in several countries as a result of physical distancing measures being relaxed.”

The EU CDC is now recommending a return to some restrictive measures to curb the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Countries that are now observing an increase in cases, after having lifted their control measures following a temporary improvement in the epidemiological situation, should consider reinstating selected measures through a phased, step-wise and sustainable approach,” the ECDC wrote. “Assessment of risk at local level is important, taking into consideration the epidemiological situation, local services and lessons learned regarding the impact of previous measures.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is natural for people to become fatigued and reduce compliance with public health measures.”

Ukraine, Romania, and the United Kingdom reported more than 1,000 new cases Sunday, while Poland, Belgium, and the Netherlands reported more than 500, Axios reported.

