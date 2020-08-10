https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/explosion-in-russia-massive-fireball/

It’s starting boys and girls! World UNREST!!

For those who pray, ask for wisdom on how to prepare. We must do all we can to protect our families, friends.

If they decide not to care or stress over these things, then pray for them.

If you live in a city? Try to get out.

I know I sound paranoid, but actually I’m not. I’m content knowing we have done all we can to prepare. We don’t have an underground bunker, but we have planned to take care our four kids, the grand babies, and even my ex wife!! (Talk about prayer!!)

Anyway, I encourage all to plan accordingly. If our most incredible President is re-elected, We may have four years to prepare. Should the fraud remove him from office in November? We won’t have 4 years!!

Godspeed.

