(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Face masks are protecting the people around us from contracting COVID-19, but that may not be the only thing. According to a new survey of 3,000 Americans, many masks are sparing people from catching a sniff of bad breath as well. In a finding that can almost certainly be filed under “unexpected,” 57% of respondents say they are now much more aware of their own bad breath thanks to wearing a face mask.

If this poll, which was sponsored by Dr. Squatch, has made anything clear, it’s that Americans have a serious halitosis problem. In all, 75% of Americans avoid kissing their partner in the morning because they’re keenly cognizant of their bad breath.

Those numbers make these next stats all the more confusing. Despite everything mentioned above, 81% of respondents also say they consider bad breath from another person a major turn off. Another 22% have even ended a relationship over bad breath.

