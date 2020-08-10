https://caldronpool.com/youtube-deletes-educational-video-explaining-abortion-procedures/

An educational pro-life video with close to 2 million views was deleted from YouTube four years after it was uploaded to the platform.

According to YouTube, the video, created by pro-life organisation Live Action, supposedly violated Community Guidelines.

In a post on Twitter, Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action said:

“Youtube just DELETED one of our Abortion Procedures videos, which had over 1.8 million views, claiming it violated ‘Community Guidelines’

“The video has been live since 2016, includes medically accurate animations of abortion and is narrated by a former abortionist.”

The video featured Dr Anthony Levatino, an obstetrician/gynecologist who performed close to 1,200 first and second trimester abortions before becoming a pro-life advocate for the unborn.

THIS is the video @YouTube deleted. This educational video has saved countless lives & spreads the TRUTH.@TeamYouTubepic.twitter.com/4JttKvNPry — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) August 7, 2020

Following an appeal, the video sharing platform reinstated the video, but did not explain why it was initially removed.

“Last year they temporarily removed our undercover footage showing Planned Parenthood aiding sex traffickers, claiming it was a ‘mistake,’” Rose said in a follow-up tweet.

“Why do these ‘mistakes’ keep happening to us?” she went on to ask Team YouTube.

The video was just reinstated, but YouTube is not explaining why it was initially taken down. Last year they temporarily removed our undercover footage showing @PPFA aiding sex traffickers, claiming it was a “mistake” Why do these “mistakes” keep happening to us, @TeamYouTube? pic.twitter.com/lj5HgewdGd — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) August 7, 2020

