Big Tech has conspired against her and the media have written her off but Laura Loomer’s once-outsider bid for Congress has taken on a new dimension after the outspoken conservative picked up major endorsements from Rep. Matt Gaetz and former Trump associate Roger Stone over the weekend.

“She has bigger balls than most of the men,” said Stone. ”You need her in Washington fighting for you. We need her in Washington to join the band of rebels because she is courageous. She is knowledgeable. She is fearless.”

Loomer is running for Congress in Florida’s 21st District

Gaetz doubled down on Stone’s words saying that he was “proud” to endorse Loomer and that it was time for Republicans to fight for people who have been banned by Big Tech companies for exercising their free speech.

“And when we find folks who they try to disappear or silence because they chose to speak out, we need to have their back! And that’s why I’m proud to endorse Laura Loomer for Congress.”

Laura Loomer Campaign Ad — Send a fighter to Congress