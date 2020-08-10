http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-NvppkbosDA/

“A public school may not punish its students for gender nonconformity. Neither may a public school harm transgender students by establishing arbitrary, separate rules for their restroom use,” Martin, an Obama appointee, wrote in the ruling.

“The evidence at trial confirms that Mr. Adams suffered both these indignities,” the judge continued. “The record developed in the District Court shows that the School Board failed to honor Mr. Adams’s rights under the Fourteenth Amendment and Title IX.”

U.S. Circuit Judge William Pryor, an appointee of George W. Bush, penned the dissent, concluding that the majority opinion “distorts the [school board’s] policy, misunderstands the legal claims asserted, and rewrites well-established precedent.” Pryor also took issue with the majority opinion’s fundamental interpretation of Title IX, noting that sex “has never meant gender identity.”

Pryor went on to argue that Congress could not have intended the term “sex” to include gender identity when the law was enacted in 1972 because the medical community at that time “was firmly opposed to sex reassignment surgery.” “It is untenable to construe transgender status, which even the medical community saw as a departure from the norm, as altering the norm itself among the general public,” Pryor wrote.

Pryor added that the majority “does not offer a meaningful way to distinguish this appeal from one that challenges sex-separated bathrooms and locker rooms.”

“Ultimately, if the privacy interest at stake is untethered from using the bathroom away from the opposite sex or from biological differences between the sexes, then no justification exists for separating bathrooms—or any related facility—by sex,” Pryor cautioned.

However, the majority determined that Adams, who began transitioning before high school, was discriminated against, pointing to the fact that legal documents reflect her identity as a male.

“I am very happy to see justice prevail, after spending almost my entire high school career fighting for equal treatment,” Adams, now a student at the University of Central Florida, said in a statement.

“High school is hard enough without having your school separate you from your peers and mark you as inferior,” Adams continued. “I hope this decision helps save other transgender students from having to go through that painful and humiliating experience.”

Tara Borelli, counsel at Lambda Legal, also counted the ruling as a victory, stating that the court “sent a clear message that schools must treat transgender students with the same dignity and respect as any other student.”

“The trial court was correct when it ruled that the law requires that Drew Adams be treated like every other boy and be allowed to use the boys’ restroom,” Borelli said. “We are glad the court saw the school board’s policy as unjust and discriminatory, and affirmed the inherent dignity and worth of transgender students.”

The ruling comes as media outlets, including CNN, as well as resources such as Merriam-Webster Dictionary and Dictionary.com, continue in their efforts to echo the radical transgender ideology, effectively erasing the reality of biological sex and, specifically, biological women.

The ruling also coincides with ongoing legal battles over allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports — something Attorney General William Barr has called “fundamentally unfair to female athletes.”

