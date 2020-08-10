https://nypost.com/2020/08/10/fire-rips-through-rachael-rays-home-in-upstate-new-york/

A home belonging to celebrity cook Rachael Ray was reportedly on fire in upstate New York on Sunday night.

Fire crews were battling flames at the home in Lake Luzerne, as the Warren County Sheriff’s Office told ABC10 the residence belonged to the television personality.

Images showed the flames shooting through the roof of the home.

A spokesperson for Ray said that she was not injured in the blaze.

“Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe,” the rep, Charlie Dougiello, said.

“The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

Ray has been producing live cooking segments for her daytime talk show during the pandemic from the upstate home.

