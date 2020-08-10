http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LsGpFMuSXP4/

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both her in-laws to the coronavirus, said that she was removed from the list to testify about New York’s nursing home policies during the coronavirus pandemic and that she thinks Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) or his administration “decided that they didn’t want my voice to be heard.”

Dean said, “I was supposed to be on the list. I actually filled out all the paperwork and sent the letter to all the lawmakers, I believe, July 28, a few days before the first hearing. They told me they couldn’t get me on that day, last Monday, but that I would be on today. I had several emails saying that that was happening. Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R) was the one that was emailing me back and forth and saying that he was talking to the chair and that the chair said, absolutely, she’ll get her day on August the 10, today. And then, I was supposed to hear something over the weekend, I never did, and I was told that I was taken off the list.”

Dean then responded to a question on why she was taken off the list by stating, “I can only guess at this point. I think it went higher than the chair. I think that it was Andrew Cuomo or his administration that decided that they didn’t want my voice to be heard. And that’s really unfortunate.”

