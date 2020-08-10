https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/women-workplace-equality-politics-poll/2020/08/10/id/981432

A majority of Americans don’t believe that women have achieved equality in the workplace or in politics, according to a new poll.

A Gallup poll released Monday indicates that at least two-thirds of Americans say gender equality has a way to go in the workplace and in politics.

Poll results show:

69% of Americans say the U.S. hasn’t reached equality for women in the workplace.

66% of Americans say the U.S. hasn’t achieved equality in politics for women.

79% of women say workplace equity hasn’t been achieved.

75% of women say equality in politics hasn’t been obtained.

58% of men say there is a gap in workplace equality.

57% of men say there is a divide between men and women in politics.

More Republicans believe that there is equality between men and women in the workplace and in politics than Democrats. According to the poll results, 56% of Republican women and 75% of Republican men believe men and women have workplace equality, while 63% of Republican women and 82% of Republican men think men and women enjoy equality in politics.

Democrats disagree. More than 90% of men and women believe that women are still behind men when it comes to achieving equality in the workplace and in politics, according to the poll results.

Americans don’t see the gap disappearing quickly. Only 13% say the divide between men and women in the workplace will vanish by the end of the decade. Just 12% say the equality gap will get closer for women in politics by the end of the decade.

The poll surveyed 3,745 adults between July 13-19. It has a margin of error of three percentage points.

