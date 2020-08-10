https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/gas-explosion-blamed-massive-destruction-baltimore-neighborhood/

(FOX NEWS) – A gas explosion in Baltimore has left adults and children trapped, according to reports.

Fox Baltimore reports that medical units have been called to the scene and Baltimore County firefighters have been called to help. One person was confirmed dead following the explosion.

“Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called,” tweeted Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734. The tweet was retweeted by the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

