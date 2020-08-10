https://www.foxnews.com/us/major-explosion-in-baltimore-adults-and-children-trapped-reports-say

Baltimore firefighters searched through the rubble Monday for victims of a gas explosion that destroyed three rowhouses, killed a woman and seriously injured two other people.

The blast unfolded shortly before 10 a.m. in a residential neighborhood in the northeast part of the city. The union that represents the city’s firefighters reported that rescuers were in contact with one person trapped in the wreckage.

One destroyed home belonged to an 88-year-old U.S. Army veteran, the Baltimore Sun reported. That veteran, Major Watkins, Jr., said the explosion “sounded like Korea.”

Fox Baltimore reports that medical units were called to the scene.

“Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Respose and Second Alarm has been called,” tweeted Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734. The tweet was retweeted by the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management.

Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on Twitter that the person who was killed was pronounced dead on the scene.

“2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more,” the Baltimore Fire Department tweeted.

A spokesperson for the utility, Baltimore Gas and Electric, said workers responded after the explosion.

“Crews are working to turn off gas to the buildings in the immediate area,” the spokesperson said. “Once the gas is off we can begin to safely assess the situation including inspections of BGE equipment.”

Witnesses told WJZ-TV they heard a loud explosion and heard the ground shake.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

