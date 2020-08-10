https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/10/gentleman-scholar-tom-arnold-thinks-texans-like-jason-howerton-are-just-too-stupid-to-understand-aocs-economic-brilliance/

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently gifted us with another white-hot economics take:

Those of us with even a rudimentary understanding of how things work know that … that’s not how any of this works.

So, naturally, Tom Arnold thinks it’s brilliant. And not only that, but he thinks that if you don’t think it’s brilliant, you’re probably just some uneducated rube from Texas.

Conservative tweeter Jason Howerton was one of many who called AOC out on her latest pithy display of ignorance:

And Tom Arnold stepped in to defend her honor:

Get it? Because Texans are dumb and don’t go to college and therefore can’t even begin to understand AOC’s genius.

Maybe Tom’s the one who needs to be educated.

For the record:

Heh.

Seriously.

Oh, there’s no way he’d say it to Howerton’s face. Or to any Texan’s face.

