It’s as if Joe Biden has forgotten what happened during his ‘own’ administration.

Knowing that ‘Team Obama’ lackeys are likely writing these tweets makes them even funnier. And more embarrassing. We’d be shocked if Joe remembers who Michael Brown was, let alone that he should be pushing a narrative on ‘tackling systemic racism and reforming policing.’

C’mon, the guy has been in government for nearly 50 years, he’s part of the problem.

Katie Pavlich broke out the ‘history’ book:

Joe’s own DOJ found that Officer Wilson was not guilty and that there was never any ‘hands up don’t shoot’ mentioned.

Maybe Joe’s team aka Team Obama just thinks people are too stupid to remember what really happened six years ago.

He would have said, ‘C’mon man!’

Poor Corn Pop.

