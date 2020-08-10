https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republicans-gop-winred-fundraising/2020/08/10/id/981404

The Republican Party’s fundraising platform took in more than $164 million in July, bringing its second quarter total to $275 million.

The Hill obtained the numbers, which showed WinRed raised $164.3 million last month from 3.217 million donations. The average donation was $51.

ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s fundraising arm, raised $710 million during the second quarter.

According to The Hill, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee brought in $165 million during the month of July. On the other side of the aisle, former Vice President Joe Biden and the DNC raised $140 million.

Last month, it was reported that the RNC had a record $100 million in cash on hand.

Most in-person fundraising has ceased since the coronavirus pandemic started earlier this year. President Donald Trump took in $20 million for his campaign during a virtual fundraiser last month.

