On a recent episode of “Slightly Offens*ve,” BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer headed to Washington, D.C., to meet with several members of “America’s Frontline Doctors,” the group of medical professionals whose video about the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 was removed by Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other sites for “sharing false information.”

NOTE: After first banning this video for “inappropriate content”, YouTube has agreed to re-air this episode with the following disclaimer: Some medical opinions in this show do not follow WHO, CDC, and local health official recommendations for treating COVID-19. Any and all statements should be taken with precaution. Viewer discretion is advised.

