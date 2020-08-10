https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hillary-clinton-barack-obama-tweet-about-bidens-vp-selection?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Tuesday addressed presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The former Secretary of State, who also previously served as a U.S. senator and as the nation’s First Lady, expressed her support for the Biden-Harris ticket.

“I’m thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She’s already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected,” Clinton tweeted.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, will be one of the people to speak during the Democratic National Convention next week. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will also speak.

President Obama on Tuesday expressed his approval of Biden’s running mate choice. “Joe Biden nailed this decision,” Obama said a statement.

