https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/democrats-plan-steal-2020-election/

“It’s my greatest concern, my single greatest concern,” warns Joe Biden: “This president is going to try to steal this election.”

Biden isn’t alone among Democrats and their media allies suddenly warning with great excitement that Republicans are going to lie, cheat, steal and collude with foreign powers to win in November. They’re all saying it.

“How Trump Will Try to Steal the Election” headlines a Washington Monthly story, saying “If voter suppression and foreign influence don’t work, he’ll contest the results.” The Atlantic’s “How Donald Trump Could Steal the Election” contends “The president can’t simply cancel the fall balloting, but his state-level allies could still deliver him a second term.” Then there’s the Guardian, with “‘It’s all rigged’: Trump foreshadows how he could undermine presidential election,” and Salon, with “Here’s how Trump will steal the 2020 election,” alleging “the Republican Party has refined its strategy of voter suppression, voter intimidation and vote theft in elections across the country.” But the grand prize goes to the Daily Beast for this headline: “This Is How Republicans Steal an Election, and Maybe Kill Some Dems in the Process.”

As usual with the left, it’s all shameless straight-up projection – accusing conservatives of the precise sins and crimes they themselves commit. Remember, it was the Democrats who bitterly complained in 2016 that Trump would not accept that election’s results – and then, when they lost, spent the next four years hysterically and illegally attempting to overturn that election, ripping the country apart in the process.

But now it’s 2020, and the left is in total war mode, deploying its entire arsenal of weapons, from vote fraud of every sort, to blaming every societal problem – especially those they themselves created – on Trump, to Big Tech censorship of conservative media and purposeful manipulation of millions of “undecided” votes, to brazenly portraying Donald Trump as another Hitler.

TRENDING: Lindsey Graham: ‘Somebody needs to go to jail for this’

The Democrats’ whole outrageous game plan is laid out in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW DEMOCRATS PLAN TO STEAL THE 2020 ELECTION.”

During every election cycle, Democrats reflexively accuse Republicans of racism-motivated “voter suppression,” simply because the GOP believes voters should identify themselves before voting, to prove they are actually eligible to cast a ballot.

In truth, however, it is the Democratic Party whose entire growth strategy relies on various forms of voter fraud and abuse – from encouraging non-citizens to vote (the reason they fiercely oppose the most sensible voter ID laws), to wanting to lower the voting age to 16, to insisting that incarcerated criminals including mass-murdering terrorists be allowed to vote, to demanding universal vote-by-mail, to ballot harvesting, to eliminating the Electoral College, to same-day registration and much more.

The left’s ultimate get-out-the-vote strategy, of course, is to import into the United States an entirely new population of voters, one not loyal to either America’s Constitution or cultural values, to support Democrats’ unconstitutional, un-American and increasingly deranged socialist agenda. Statistically, the vast majority of recent immigrants, both legal and illegal, favor Democrats.

“Just consider this,” says Whistleblower Editor and bestselling author David Kupelian: “If the Democrats and their Deep State and media allies were willing to illegally spy on Donald Trump, charge him with colluding with America’s enemies – essentially treason – while knowing full well it was all a lie; if they were perfectly willing to pervert and corrupt the most powerful and revered institutions of the federal government from the FBI to the DOJ; if they were willing to conduct transparently farcical impeachment hearings over a phone call they didn’t like; if they are now fine with politicizing the coronavirus pandemic to cause as much panic, fear, anxiety, suffering, financial stress, joblessness and general misery as possible for political gain; and if they are willing to flat-out lie their heads off day after day to the American public – what would they not do now, to defeat Trump in the home stretch of 2020’s do-or-die election?”

Highlights of “HOW DEMOCRATS PLAN TO STEAL THE 2020 ELECTION” include:

“Welcome to Opposite Land … where Democrats accuse Trump of stealing the 2020 election” by David Kupelian

“Gingrich: Here’s how Democrats intend to steal the election: I’ve spent a lifetime in politics and don’t remember anything this bad”

“Twitter labels Trump tweet warning mail-in voting would lead to a ‘rigged election’ as ‘misinformation’”

“Why all-mail elections are too risky and unwarranted” by Hans von Spakovsky, who writes: “In 2016, more mail ballots – 6.5 million – were misdirected or unaccounted for than the margin of votes separating Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton”

“Tucker Carlson: Democrats are exploiting coronavirus to push mail-in voting”

“How ‘ballot harvesting’ turned conservative Orange County blue in one election” by Art Moore, on how Democrats will use the same means to manipulate the results of the 2020 elections

“Democrats charged with mail-in voter fraud” – yet the party continues to dismiss Trump’s concerns about expansion of mail-in balloting, by Art Moore

“Democrat election judge pleads guilty to stuffing ballot box”

“How Silicon Valley billionaires plan on making Biden president” by David Kupelian on “Sweeping, secret plans” galvanizing the progressive tech sector in its “4-year quest to oust Donald Trump”

“Top researcher, a Democrat, warns Big Tech is stealing election from Trump: ‘We either turn over democracy to the tech companies or we fight them’” by Art Moore

“New Jersey’s all-mail vote disaster provides warning for November election” by Jason Snead, on how a staggering 1 in every 5 votes was rejected in the state’s third-largest city

“2 out of 3 voters agree mail-in voting would increase fraud”

“Polling companies still purposely making the same ‘mistakes’ as in 2016” by Rachel Alexander, on how oversampling of Democrats and unlikely voters has become a mainstay of most pollsters

“Journalists once took voter fraud seriously” by Jack Cashill, on how the Obama presidency radically changed the culture of the press – and how it’s even worse now

“The only way to stop socialism is to decentralize the internet” by Daniel Greenfield, on why “Big Tech is indivisible from big government. Our government is as democratic as our internet”

“28 million absentee ballots missing or misdirected in past decade” by Laura Hollis, on why mail-in voting is a grave threat to election integrity in America

“We must decide whether we want to save America” by David Limbaugh, who asks: “Do we support policies that improve the lives of all people including minorities, or would we prefer to remain mired in hate and bitterness?”

Comments Kupelian: “Although of course we don’t yet know who will win November’s election, one thing is for sure: If the integrity of America’s elections is destroyed because of the left’s insatiable quest for power at all costs, then the great ‘American experiment’ will finally be at an end. For if no one believes their vote really counts any more, the United States of America will have ceased to exist as a functioning, powerful and uniquely free society.”

He adds: “This issue of Whistleblower exposes, while there is still time to fight back, the many ways the maniacal left is planning on stealing the 2020 election – not from Donald Trump, but from the American people.”

SPECIAL OFFER: For a limited time, subscribe to Whistleblower, renew or give a one-year gift subscription and you’ll get $10 off the already discounted rate (pay only $39.95 instead of the usual $49.95), plus you’ll receive a very special free gift:

You’ll get a copy of “Spiritual Prepper: Tapping into Overlooked Prophecies to Prepare You for Doomsday” by Jake McCandless.

As the world appears to be spiraling out of control, “Spiritual Prepper” helps you focus your spirituality, morality and faith in these troubled times.

Religious liberty is under attack. Immorality is the standard. Christians are being persecuted. The church is struggling because it’s been getting solutions from the wrong places. We shouldn’t be surprised about these current conditions, but we are.

“Spiritual Prepper” provides a fresh perspective on end-time prophecy by drawing out the spiritual effects of natural disasters, the Antichrist, the mark of the beast, topics like the spiritual implication of identifying with Christianity (2 Peter 3:3), and gravitating to messages you want to hear (2 Tim. 4:3-4).

“Spiritual Prepper” is a guide to families and churches who need encouragement in the face of loved ones who have turned away from God and their faith. As the fallen word races towards the day of judgment, the time to be prepared spiritually is now. There will come a time when a spiritual disaster hits and we have to remain faithful. The goal is that you’d persevere and remain faithful. That on the day you see the Lord, you’d hear, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”

About the author: Jake McCandless is a senior pastor and is founder, president and speaker for Prophecy Simplified. He has an Advanced Masters of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and is currently director and instructor at the Faulkner Baptist Ministry Training Center.

This special free offer will end without notice and is good in the U.S. only.

SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER

RENEW YOUR WHISTLEBLOWER SUBSCRIPTION

GIVE A GIFT WHISTLEBLOWER SUBSCRIPTION

WHISTLEBLOWER IS NOW AVAILABLE ALSO IN STATE-OF-THE-ART DIGITAL FORM! SUBSCRIBE TO DIGITAL WHISTLEBLOWER HERE!

PLEASE NOTE: When your Whistleblower subscription is due to expire, you will receive a renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we’ll renew your subscription automatically for the special low price of only $39.95 by charging your credit or debit card. There’s never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

If you prefer, you may order a single copy of the July 2020 issue, “HOW DEMOCRATS PLAN TO STEAL THE 2020 ELECTION.” Or GET THE DIGITAL VERSION HERE!

If you wish to order by phone, call our order line at 1-816-220-0359.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

