‘NO BIG DEAL’: Pelosi Refuses to Condemn Colleague Who Called Trump ‘Motherf***er’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.04.19
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi refused to condemn a fellow Democrat who viciously called President Trump a ‘motherf***er’ just hours after being sworn in; saying “I’m not in the censorship business.”
Pelosi was asked to comment on Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s fiery speech at an event hosted by MoveOn.org Thursday night; telling a crowd of supporters the Democrats are “going to impeach that motherf***er!”
“I probably have a generational reaction to it,” Pelosi said. “But in any event, I’m not in the censorship business. I don’t like that language, I wouldn’t use that language. I don’t … establish any language standards for my colleagues, but I don’t think it’s anything worse than what the president has said.”
“Generationally, that would not be language I would use, but nonetheless, I don’t think we should make a big deal of it,” she added.
AMNESIA: After Telling Tourists ‘All IS WELL,’ Pelosi Blames Trump for Not ‘Shutting the Door’ to China
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.27.20
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi continued to blame the Trump administration for the global Coronavirus pandemic this week; saying the President should have “shut the door” to China despite telling tourists “All is Well” in California during the same period.
“Do you agree that it was the right move by President Trump at the time?” asked CNN’s Jake Tapper.
Speaker Pelosi on Trump’s China travel restriction: “Tens of thousands of people were still allowed in from China. It wasn’t as it is described as this great moment. … If you’re going to shut the door because you have an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/jpKFxYVCu6
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 26, 2020
“Tens of thousands of people were still allowed in from China. It wasn’t as it is described as this great moment. … If you’re going to shut the door because you have an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door,” deflected Pelosi.
