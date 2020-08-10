https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/10/i-hope-trump-wins-re-election-in-a-landslide-brit-hume-shares-piece-from-anti-trumper-explaining-why-hes-rooting-for-trump/
Brit Hume shared a fascinating piece from Bernard Goldberg talking about why he as an anti-Trumper is rooting FOR Trump.
Yes, you read that correctly.
One of the best things yet written about the choice we face in November. https://t.co/LZDAeuhFUR
— Brit Hume (@brithume) August 10, 2020
Trump, who he does not care for, is a better choice than Biden. Let that sink in.
From bernardgoldberg.com:
As regular readers of my column know, I’m no fan of Donald Trump. And that’s putting it mildly.
I don’t like his chronic dishonesty. I don’t like narcissism. I don’t like his nastiness and his silly name-calling. I detest his need to constantly cause chaos, as he did with a recent tweet suggesting we should postpone the 2020 presidential election. There’s nothing about this man’s character that I like.
And I hope he wins re-election in a landslide.
Actually what I mean is that I hope the Republican candidate beats the Democratic candidate. And I wish the Republican candidate were almost anybody else. But since “almost anybody else” isn’t running, I hope Joe Biden loses more than I’m actively rooting for Donald Trump to win. If that’s akin to a distinction without a difference … so be it.
So be it.
Hey, that works.
That pretty much nails my opinion and 90% of my Republican friends’ leanings to a tee!
— Michael Powers (@pownder99) August 10, 2020
Except for most Republicans are going to vote for Trump.
Bernard himself says he cannot bring himself to do that.
But you never know, give him a couple more months of this nonsense and even he might be ready to cast a vote.
One of the better descriptions of my thoughts
— buffettologist (@bufetmastermind) August 10, 2020
I used to watch Goldberg on “The Factor” and, although I did not agree with his positions all the time, I judged him an honest journalist from the old guard. He is spot on.
— evelyn (@Elou33) August 10, 2020
The Democratic Party I grew up with is totally dead. They are going to get crushed.
— End_user (@twiterhandled) August 10, 2020
Let’s hope so.
***
