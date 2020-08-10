https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/ilhan-omar-must-resign-new-evidence-from-nearly-three-dozen-somalis-reveals-a-probable-spree-of-felonies

According to the media’s general judgment, 2020 U.S. voters are most concerned with purportedly complex issues of crime and justice. Voters should place no trust in this. This same media forbade itself to investigate a simple, yet objectively historic corruption scandal of national interest.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has almost certainly committed the most extensive spree of felonies by a congressperson in U.S. history. As a criminal, she also appears to be historically inept. Scores of verified items of evidence against her are in the public record. Omar has never challenged their authenticity and has never produced a single piece of evidence to support her version of events.

She faces a primary on Tuesday. She again won her party’s endorsement. She again won House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s endorsement — and her funding.

The mainstream media judges this remarkable situation to be irrelevant to Minnesota voters, let alone the dominant concern. Editorial malpractice on issues of crime, justice, and the 2020 election spreads everywhere this summer; by no coincidence, the spread can be traced to irresponsible media coverage of a deadly riot in Rep. Omar’s district.

Below are 32 new, verifiable, archived pieces of evidence of Omar’s historic crime spree.

Above: One of many Somali-language tributes to “Colonel Nur Said Elmi,” Rep. Ilhan Omar’s father, sent from around the world by family, friends, and contacts following his tragic June 2020 death from a COVID-19 infection. As a high-ranking officer in Somalia’s (U.S.-backed) military from the 1970s until 1991, he was well known by this name and title.

In mid-June, Ilhan Omar’s father tragically died from a COVID-19 infection. Expressions of grief, condolences, and prayers arrived from around the world, but particularly from the Somali-speaking immigrant community of Minneapolis and from the U.K. By all accounts, he earned his reputation as a gentle, kind neighbor, well known and beloved within Cedar-Riverside, as he had been in Somalia.

His relevance to Rep. Omar’s landmark scandal is, of course, his birth name. Upon arriving in the United States in 1995, he claimed to be “Nur Omar Mohamed” and received a Social Security number with this name. However, all appeared to know him as Nur Said. He presented himself as Nur Said. Both Ilhan and her sister Sahra Noor referred to their father as Nur Said (prior to deleting the evidence). He is identified on-screen as “Nur Said, Ilhan’s father” in the 2018 documentary film “Time for Ilhan” and again as “Nur Said” in the credits. Twice.

Most importantly, British citizen Leila Nur Said Elmi declared her father to be “Nur Said Elmi, military officer“ on her 1997 marriage application. (Click the link to see the application and a photo of Leila Nur Said Elmi with both Ilhan and Nur Said.)

From 2009 until 2017, Ilhan Omar was married (by a Christian minister) to British citizen Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Somali naming customs are patrilineal and do not use family surnames. For example, “Ahmed Nur Said Elmi” implies that Ahmed’s father is “Nur,” his grandfather is “Said,” and his great-grandfather is “Elmi.”

Also from 2009 until 2017, Ilhan Omar lived with, raised three kids with, and illegally filed multiple joint tax returns with a second man — not Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

Just a couple months after marrying, Ilhan and her legal husband both enrolled at North Dakota State University and received federal financial aid. Married couples are not required to submit evidence of their respective parents’ assets on FAFSA applications and thus likely receive much more favorable loan terms.

Almost certainly, Rep. Omar fraudulently married her brother, a British citizen, in the service of immigration fraud, education fraud, and federal student loan fraud. Along the way, she filed at least two years of fraudulent tax returns, and possibly eight. She lived in several different subsidized housing units during this time. She likely received subsidized health care and child care during this time. For eight years, every application she signed for state and federal aid was likely fraudulent. During her 2017 divorce from Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, Ilhan submitted a nine-question statement to the court signed under penalty of perjury. Literally — she signed just below the statement of acknowledgment. Eight of her nine answers appear to be perjurious. Each instance is punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment.

The paperwork she signed for her successful 2016 run and two-year tenure as a Minnesota state representative may contain instances of perjury as well.

It appears that the media may be waiting for verifiable references to her father as “Nur Said Elmi” rather than “Nur Said.” Logically, this should not be considered necessary, considering the following:

Ilhan’s father and her father-in-law would have been named “Nur Said.” Only one “Nur Said” in the necessary age range appears in publicly available archives in either the U.S. or U.K.

However, here these references are. Below are dozens of new, verifiable, archived references to father as “Nur Said Elmi” from family, friends, and contacts. You will also find many new references to his daughter Leyla Nur Said Elmi, his son Mohamed Nur Said Elmi, and even to his son Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

Further, you will find the first-ever public references as to why Ilhan’s father was well known by this name. He is referred to as Colonel Nur Said Elmi, who led the U.S.-backed “54th reserve brigade in the 60th division” during the 1982 Ethiopian-Somali Border War. Colonel Nur is also said to have “led a regiment” in the 1977-1978 Ogaden War.

1.

Note the mention of the children of “Nuur Siciid Cilmi,” especially Mohamed Nur Dhay-Lule (Facebook address contains “mohamednursaid”), Layla, Sahra, and Ilhan Omar. The fifth child, Ahmed, is not mentioned.

2.

Active link. Archived link.