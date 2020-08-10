http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ivJISx6yI6M/

Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) campaign slammed Iowa Senate Democrat candidate Theresa Greenfield on Monday for refusing to support the popular immigration bill Sarah’s Law, which would eliminate a loophole in ICE detention policy and bring justice to victims of illegal alien crime.

Ernst called on Greenfield for bipartisan action to pass Sarah’s Law, which would ensure ICE detains illegal immigrants who kill or seriously injure an American citizen.

Sarah’s Law is named after a young Iowan, Sarah Root, who was killed by Edwin Mejia, an illegal immigrant and drunk driver. Mejia killed Root on the day of her college graduation. Mejia was driving drunk with a blood-alcohol content over three times the legal limit when he killed Root. The proposal has 25 cosponsors in the Senate.

ICE failed to detain Mejia in 2016 because of, in Ernst’s terms, a “nonsensical policy” that grants ICE the discretion to determine if it will detain a criminal alien when charged with a violent offense. After local law enforcement arrested Mejia, he posted bail, was released, and was never seen again.

Ernst said a statement on Friday:

Washington Democrats blocked a commonsense idea to ensure U.S. citizens are protected and to honor Sarah Root. Violent illegal immigrants should not be allowed on the streets. Today, I’m asking Theresa Greenfield to join me in calling for immediate bipartisan action on Sarah’s Law. This is a time for serious leadership, not partisan politics.

Ernst’s call for Greenfield to support Sarah’s Law arises as Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) blocked a unanimous consent request to pass the immigration bill last week.

However, despite Ernst’s call for bipartisan action, Greenfield has yet to make a statement in response.

Melissa Deatsch, an Ernst campaign spokesperson, said in a statement on Monday that Greenfield’s refusal to back a “common-sense” proposal shows that she is turning her back on Iowans. She said:

Theresa Greenfield’s refusal to support a commonsense effort like Sarah’s Law is the latest example of her willingness to turn her back on Iowans. As the handpicked candidate of the radical left, Greenfield’s loyalties lie with the millions in liberal special interest money fueling her campaign. Greenfield lacks the leadership Iowans deserve on these important issues.

Angel Mom Michelle Root, Sarah Root’s mother, told Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow that Democrats “protect” illegal aliens over Americans. Root said that “it does feel like Sarah’s life didn’t matter.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

