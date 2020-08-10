https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/10/it-took-him-73-days-to-come-to-this-realization-kayleigh-mcenany-lays-out-timeline-of-mayor-ted-wheelers-unwitting-epiphany-about-feds-portland-rioting-and-ouch/

Remember when federal agents and officers from the Department of Homeland Security were sent to Portland, Oregon to guard a federal courthouse that vandals and arsonists had set their sights on? You might also recall the reaction from the Left and the media (pardon the redundancy), who wanted everybody to believe that everything had been peaceful until the arrival of federal officers.

Now that the feds are gone and the violence and attacks on Portland police are continuing, Kayleigh McEnany took some time at the end of today’s press conference to lay out a timeline that shows just how ridiculous Mayor Ted Wheeler’s spin was:

.@PressSec ends WH briefing by congratulating “liberal” Portland Mayor Wheeler for coming around to understand that rioters trying to burn down a building w/people inside are not protesting but conspiring to commit murder https://t.co/w1mhEZ38rt — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 10, 2020

.@PressSec ends today’s briefing by dunking on Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s about face on the violence spilling out of late-night riots around the federal courthouse — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) August 10, 2020

.@PressSec blasts Mayor Ted Wheeler for standing with rioters and calling federal law enforcement “paramilitary forces”. It took him 73 days to call out violent rioters. pic.twitter.com/8OO5KDi9Nm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2020

Ouch!

I love how she plays the game. Always a few steps ahead. — Calvin 🇺🇸 (@SCDisme) August 10, 2020

Ted Wheeler has absolutely no idea what he got himself into and now is stuck between a rock and a hard place… — North* (@NorthhStarrr) August 10, 2020

No shouting from reporters after that statement. — Valerie B (@Scottiegrrl) August 10, 2020

We noticed that too!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

