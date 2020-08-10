https://www.theblaze.com/news/ted-cruz-market-pandemic-relief

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts fired back at Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas after he mocked his proposal for a pandemic relief program with very generous payouts.

Markey made the suggestion Monday from his official social media account.

“Give every person in our country $2000/month for the duration of the pandemic, $2000/month for 3 months after that, and $2000/month retroactive to March,” he tweeted.



Markey gave no indication of how he would fund such a massive relief program, giving Cruz the opportunity to mock him.

“Why be so cheap? Give everyone $1 million a day, every day, forever. And three soy lattes a day. And a foot massage,” tweeted Cruz.

“We have a magic money tree — we should use it!” he added.



Markey responded to the mockery from Cruz only 20 minutes later. “It’s not a godd**n joke Ted,” Markey fired back.

“Millions of families are facing hunger, the threat of eviction, and the loss of their health care during a pandemic that is worsening every day,” he added. “Get real.”



As a result of the Twitter interaction, the phrase “Ted Cruz” was trending nationally on the popular social media platform.



Pandemic relief talks stall

The debate over another pandemic relief package has stalled in Congress as Democrats have called for far more spending than Republicans are willing to approve.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he would sign executive orders in order to implement some of the relief policies to break the gridlock. Critics of the president accused of him of violating the checks and balances of the federal government.

“If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage, I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need,” Trump

said.

The president signed four executive orders on Saturday that included an extension of the eviction moratorium, a payroll tax holiday, and a $400-per-week supplemental unemployment payment that would be partly paid by the state governments.

Here’s more about the pandemic relief debate:

[embedded content]

What’s next for coronavirus relief negotiations after Republicans and Democrats fail to reach a deal



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

