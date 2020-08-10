https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/10/treatment-update-i-continue-to-respond-well/
RUSH: Hey, hey, here we are, back at it, ready to go, revved and ready, Rush Limbaugh, your guiding light through the good times and the bad times, the murky times, the unclear times, the confusing times, we make the complex understandable so that there is as little confusing as possible. It’s a tough thing to do every day, but we give it a shot. Happy to have you with us, as always. Telephone number, if you want to be on the program, 800-282-2882. The email address, ElRushbo@eibnet.us.
Now, folks, this is treatment week. And I have just a little housekeeping. I’m gonna be gone tomorrow and Wednesday. and as always is the case, I set as an objective the potential return to the Golden EIB Microphone during these weeks as Thursday and sometimes Friday at the outside. Those are always optimistic intentions because what happens is, the last two or three of these I’ve failed to make it in the entire week simply because of the debilitating fatigue that has been the primary side effect I feel when getting another treatment, another infusion. This week has the potential to be a little bit different, so we’ll see how it goes.
But the bottom line is I continue to respond well to the treatment that I am getting, and I hope to be able to get back to the program sometime this week. Who are the guest hosts that we have on Tues… (interruption) Oh, yeah, Todd Herman on Tuesday, Ken Matthews on Wednesday. So you’ll be dying to have me back by — I’m just kidding. Just totally kidding. We thank these people from the bottom of our hearts to come in and sit in for me. I just can’t resist the little attempt here as inside baseball humor.