Rev. Jesse Jackson tweeted that civil rights leaders Medgar Evers, Martin Luther King Jr. and former Rep. John Lewis would be crying together “in shame” if they witnessed the looting and crime taking place in Chicago.

Jackson posted that looting should not be associated with a call for social justice.

“This act of pillaging, robbing & looting in Chicago was humiliating, embarrassing & morally wrong. It must not be associated with our quest for social justice and equality,” he wrote.

His tweet came after Chicago police reported tons of looting and vandalism that took place across the city early Monday.

“This was not an organized protest, rather this was an incident of pure criminality. This was an act of violence against our police officers and against our city,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a briefing.

He called shooting incidents and the looting that took place overnight “completely unacceptable.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, the looting began not too long after midnight when people began breaking into store windows located on the city’s “Magnificent Mile” while confronting officers.

