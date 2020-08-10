https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/10/jim-treacher-takes-chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-for-an-awkward-stroll-down-memory-lane/

In case you missed it, downtown Chicago is being pillaged by violent looters.

Take that, Kayleigh McEnany!

As Jim Treacher points out, Lori’s due for some introspection:

Think maybe Mayor Lori Lightfoot should’ve listened to McEnany instead of showing off her clapback skillz?

Or in about three weeks.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...