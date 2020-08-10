https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/10/jim-treacher-takes-chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-for-an-awkward-stroll-down-memory-lane/

In case you missed it, downtown Chicago is being pillaged by violent looters.

Where is Chicago leadership right now? Why is Lori Lightfoot more concerned w/breaking up gay get-togethers on the lakefront than w/preventing our jewel of a downtown from being destroyed by opportunists who literally were celebrating a pretextual excuse to steal free stuff? — Jeff B., now with 50% more annoyingness (@EsotericCD) August 10, 2020

Take that, Kayleigh McEnany!

As Jim Treacher points out, Lori’s due for some introspection:

Three weeks ago. https://t.co/iZXpCWcail — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 10, 2020

Think maybe Mayor Lori Lightfoot should’ve listened to McEnany instead of showing off her clapback skillz?

Life comes out Lori fast. — Joe Lachey (@JoeLachey) August 10, 2020

Or in about three weeks.

Time flies when you’re having fun — JoeBiden4Senate2020 (@AlzheimerJoe) August 10, 2020

The Backfire of the Vanities — remain calm (@BeanDipChamp) August 10, 2020

