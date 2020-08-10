https://www.toddstarnes.com/show/biden-would-join-mob-in-destroying-religious-liberty-huckabee-says/

Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor, told the “Todd Starnes Show” on Friday that President Trump could have been a little more articulate when he said Joe Biden was “against God,” but his general theme was accurate.

At a time in the country when churches are facing off with Democrat leadership in states, a Biden presidency would no doubt continue the liberal push against places of worship, Huckabee said.

“He will go along with the far-left mob that would destroy religious liberty as most of us embrace it and believe that it is written, absolutely, within the Constitution,” Huckabee said.

Trump was in Ohio—a key battleground state—on Thursday and warned the country about what a Biden presidency would look like. Trump has long claimed that Biden will let the party’s radical left lead the way and said the former vice president will “take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment. No religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God.”

Trump continued, “He’s against God, he’s against guns, he’s against energy, our kind of energy.”

Biden, who had his own missteps on Thursday after saying Latinos are diverse when compared to the black community. Trump’s flub allowed Biden’s team to issue a statement calling the remarks “shameful.”

“It’s beneath the office he holds and it’s beneath the dignity the American people so rightly expect and deserve from their leaders,” Biden said.

Todd Starnes, the host of the radio program, talked about how in 2012, Democrats removed the word “God” from its national platform. The Washington Post reported at the time that “God” appeared 12 times in the GOP platform. Paul Ryan, who was the vice presidential candidate at the time, said, “I guess I would just put the onus and the burden on them to explain why they did all this, these purges of God.”

Starnes said, “Democrats are certainly no friend to the Almighty.”

Huckabee pointed to the party’s position on abortion, its support of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement against Israel and traditional marriage. He said the Democrat platform on these issues are more in line with the Portland protester trying to burn down a police precinct.

