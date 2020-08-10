https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f31b5504dec887547a2c3a1
An explosion has rocked a convoy carrying US military gear in Iraq near the border with Kuwait, according to Iraqi security services, who say a Shiite militia group is behind the attack….
It is no surprise to hear that as sales of e-bikes in the U.S. have rocketed – up 90 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, according to one analyst – so the number of accidents has risen…
John McAfee took to Twitter on Monday morning to report that he had been detained by Norwegian authorities who weren’t impressed by the mask he made out of ladies underwear….
As the Government’s row with the unions escalated, the Prime Minister said getting all children back to school full-time in England next month was the ‘right thing for everybody’….
Visitors came from far and wide to see the ale-swilling pig named Polly at the Cock Hotel in Worsley, near Salford, in the early 20th century. Campaigners fought to ensure her grave will be protected…