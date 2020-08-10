https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mcfarland-wray-comey-fbi/2020/08/10/id/981485

FBI Director Christopher Wray and his predecessor, James Comey are in “big trouble” after Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson issued subpoenas to the FBI and Wray in a review of the origins of the Russia investigation, former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland said Monday.

“[Wray] either knew what was going on in the FBI and he uncovered it and he kept it covered, covered it up,” McFarland, who served with former NSA Michael Flynn, commented on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “Secondly, he didn’t want to know and so he is just sort of ‘don’t tell me. I don’t want to know,’ or he is just completely incompetent. Either way, all three of those are pretty bad indictments against the current FBI director.”

McFarland said she also believes the senators are looking at the Mueller investigation as well as the FBI.

Comey also is in “big trouble’ because of the testimony of former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, who said the ex-FBI director “went rogue,” and the testimony of former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concerning the FISA warrant for former Trump campaign aide Carter Page,

“Either he was rogue and was running a rogue operation in the FBI . . . or he is being set up to take the fall,” claimed McFarland.

On Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News that the FBI “misled the hell out of” the FISA court, adding “Somebody needs to go to jail for this.”

“Whether [the FBI] lied to the FISA court or whether they lied to Sen. Graham, whether they lied to even President [Donald] Trump or that they lied to the American people . . . these are actual crimes. These are not just leaks to the media. These are actual crimes where people knowingly lied to other government officials and to the people.”

