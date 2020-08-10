https://www.the-sun.com/news/1287647/kanye-west-accuses-dems-spying-campaign/

Kanye West has sensationally claimed Wisconsin Dems are spying on his campaign amid the “fake signature” fight, reports say.

Yeezy responded to a complaint filed on Friday saying his campaign was late in submitting “fake” signatures – including “Bernie Sanders,” “Mickey Mouse,” and two signed under “Kanye West.”

Kanye said the complaint was part of an “organized effort of harassment and intimidation” against him runningCredit: GC Images – Getty

Kanye issued a last minute bid for the presidency as Trump and Biden battle it out

Kanye was accused of submitting false signaturesCredit: AP:Associated Press

Other issues included incorrect addresses for circulators and affidavits from six individuals who said they were duped into putting their names on his paperwork.

Kanye’s attorney is believed to have missed the 5pm Tuesday deadline by only a few minutes however, making it a point of contention.

But the troubled rapper has clapped back and blamed the Wisconsin Democratic Party, according to TMZ.

The publication obtained documents in which Kim Kardashian‘s husband claimed that the party employed a PI to track his street team getting signatures.

Kanye alleged that this was all part of an “organized effort of harassment and intimidation” against him running – but he claimed they uncovered nothing that could be used against him.

A complaint alleged he submitted fake signatures – including ‘Bernie Sanders’Credit: Corbis

The latest drama comes after he filed signatures and paperwork to get his name on the presidential ballot in-state last week.

Kanye’s third-party petitioning group, Let The Voters Decide, obtained the signatures.

Ye argued that Friday’s complaint was submitted by a man who is supposedly a front for the Democratic Party in Wisconsin.

The complaint alleged Kanye’s campaign submitted fake signatures.

It includes affidavits from people who shockingly claimed they were tricked into supporting him and signing their names.

Ye argued that Friday’s complaint was submitted by a man who is supposedly a front for the Democratic Party Credit: AP:Associated Press

Kim and Kanye have been working on their marriage after West’s emotional campaign eventCredit: Getty Images – Getty

The complaint will be reviewed by the Elections Commission, who will make a recommendation to the bipartisan board that is made up of three Democrats and three Republicans.

He needed to submit at least 2,000 valid signatures to make it onto the ballot and his campaign provided more than 2,400 to state regulators.

A second similar challenge was filed by Milwaukee bank attorney Joseph Santeler.

It states: “Wisconsin election laws provide [West] over a month to collect and submit nomination papers, and his failure to do so within the time prescribed in the statute is fatal to his attempted filing.”

The challenges in Wisconsin came the same day Illinois made an initial determination that West had not filed enough signatures to get on the ballot in that state, according to WTTW-TV.

Trump and Kanye are seen meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on October 11, 2018Credit: AFP or licensors

Trump and Kanye are seen grabbing hands in the Oval Office at the White house after a meeting on October 11, 2018Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The deadline for filing challenges was Friday, August 7.

Officials in The Prairie State ousted him from the ballot because he submitted 1,900 invalid signatures out of 3,128 – meaning he’s 2,500 shy of the required number.

Democrats are concerned a West candidacy could pull votes from Biden before his likely showdown against Trump in November.

Despite his long-shot bid for the Oval Office this year, Donald Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani thinks Kanye is still a fan of the president.

“Kanye I think is secretly a Trump supporter,” Giuliani told the publication.

“I think Kanye is expressing the discontent of the African American voter who’s been completely taken for granted, completely manipulated by the Democratic Party for 50 years.”

Concerns over Kanye’s health have sparked in recent weeks, as he appeared to be going through a public mental health breakdown amid his first campaign rally in South Carolina.

Rudy Giuliani believes Kanye is still a Trump supporterCredit: The Mega Agency

Kanye claimed WI Dems spied on his campaignCredit: 2020

Dems are worried Kanye may take votes from Biden in WisconsinCredit: Reuters

