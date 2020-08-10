https://www.theepochtimes.com/large-explosion-reported-in-baltimore-say-fire-officials_3456368.html

A large explosion rocked a neighborhood in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday morning, according to officials.

The Baltimore Fire Department wrote: “On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more.”

Officials told Fox Baltimore and other outlets that one person is dead and two have been seriously injured in the explosion. Photos uploaded on social media showed at least one building that was totally leveled

“Several houses exploded,” said the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 734, a union that includes Baltimore firefighters.

“At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called,” the department wrote, describing it as a “major explosion.”

The blast occurred in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road.

The account added: “Patients, all critical have been rescued by Firefighters. Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue the other patients … BCFDEMS medic units have been called. Units from @BaltCoFire have been called to help.”

