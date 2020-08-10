https://www.theepochtimes.com/large-explosion-reported-in-baltimore-say-fire-officials_3456368.html

A large explosion rocked a neighborhood in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday morning, according to officials.

The Baltimore Fire Department wrote: “On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more.”

Officials told Fox Baltimore and other outlets that one person is dead and two have been seriously injured in the explosion. Photos uploaded on social media showed at least one building that was totally leveled

“Several houses exploded,” said the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 734, a union that includes Baltimore firefighters.

Rescue operations ongoing.@BaltCoFire @iafflocal1311 units assisting. This is a major incident. @BCFDL734 President Langford is on scene supporting our members. Fire Communications personnel are doing an outstanding job supporting this incident. pic.twitter.com/rHm9ABGzCT — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

“At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called,” the department wrote, describing it as a “major explosion.”

The blast occurred in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road.

⚠️⚠️MAJOR EXPLOSION WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE TRAPPED⚠️⚠️

In the area of 6500 blk Reisterstown Rd 21215 Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Respose and Second Alarm has been called. ???? @CitizenAppBALT pic.twitter.com/Ayddx8JeUp — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

The account added: “Patients, all critical have been rescued by Firefighters. Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue the other patients … BCFDEMS medic units have been called. Units from @BaltCoFire have been called to help.”

